The Malta Tourism Authority launched a €4.5 million fund for projects that boost tourism, saying it will be overhauling the way funding is awarded to the entertainment sector.

In a press conference at the Tourism Ministry in Valletta on Friday, minister Julia Farrugia Portelli said the fund would be open for large-scale events that specifically draw tourists to the island, as well as smaller scale community based events that give added value to travelers after their arrival.

The minister also stressed that the authority’s sponsorship model was changing and that undue pressure to award funding to projects that do not qualify, will not be tolerated.

“I want to be clear when I say that external pressure from anyone to give funds to specific projects or an attitude where certain individuals or projects feel entitled to funding will not be tolerated,” Farrugia Portelli said.

“This process is being introduced so that we have a serious and transparent mechanism that will judge projects on their merit and the value they bring to Malta’s profile and the economy.”

Applications will be adjudicated by a three-person panel along with the MTA chair and a secretary. None of the people on the panel will be MTA employees and the chair will not have a vote.

The sponsorship policy will come with a scoring sheet and applicants vying for funds for large scale events will have the opportunity to give a viva voce presentation.

Sponsorship calls will open periodically and biannually.

The first call is open until August 14 at 2pm and the next call will be announced following the approval of MTA’s budget.

MTA CEO Johann Buttigieg said that successful applications will have to draw higher quality tourism and the plan that they submit needs to include a thorough marketing strategy about how the event will raise Malta’s profile, among others.

Malta, Buttigieg added, was competing in a highly competitive market and entertainers should aim to be creative with what they bring to the table.