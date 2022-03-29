The Malta Tourism Authority on Sunday warmly welcomed the introduction of flights between Shannon Airport in Ireland and Malta, hailing it as a contributor to a smooth recovery of the tourism market.

Ryanair is operating the flights every Thursday and Sunday. The airline already flies between Dublin and Malta.

Speaking ahead of the launch of the inaugural flight, Mary Considine, CEO, Shannon Group said: “We are delighted to launch Shannon Airport’s first ever scheduled Ryanair service to Malta and know this will be an exciting new destination for holidaymakers from the west of the country. With its warm climate, breath-taking landscapes and UNESCO World Heritage sites, Malta will undoubtedly be a very popular destination this summer for sun-seekers and those who want to experience its culture.”

Tolene van der Merwe, director of the Malta Tourism Authority, UK and Ireland, said this route would make it easier for people in the mid-west of Ireland to visit Malta. 53,000 Irish holidaymakers visited Malta in 2019.

"I am sure that this new service will continue to pave the way for a smooth recovery of one of Malta's most important sectors. We look forward to continue working on further enhancing Malta’s connectivity in the weeks and months to come,” Leslie Vella, MTA Deputy CEO and Chief Strategic Development Officer added.