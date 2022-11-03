The Malta Tourism Authority has been handed the Best LGBTQ+ Destination award by Travel Bulletin, one of the UK’s leading travel trade brand publications.

The presentation was made at the first StarAwards Ceremony in three years, celebrating the ‘shining stars’ of the industry, voted for by Travel Bulletin readers.

Over 30 awards in seven different categories were presented at the event in London. The Best LGBTQ+ Destination award was presented to the Malta Tourism Authority's UK Office team.

Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo said that across the globe, Malta was recognized as a champion of LGBTIQ+ rights.

"The progressive and liberal programme that the Maltese government embarked on for the past nine years has shifted the Maltese Islands into a welcoming country to visitors coming from every strata in society all year round. We are looking forward to celebrate this successful story next year by hosting Europride in our capital city Valletta during September 2023,” the minister was quoted as saying in an MTA statement.

The MTA's UK office director, Tolene van der Merwe, said that throughout its campaigns this year, the team had been emphasising Malta's inclusivity and diversity, focusing also on the warm welcome that the LGBTQ+ community would receive next year in Valletta during Europride 2023.