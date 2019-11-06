The Malta Tourism Authority is stepping up efforts to host Manchester United for a short training camp next year, Times of Malta has learnt.

In September, the MTA struck an agreement with the English Premier League giants that would see Malta become an official destination partner for the three-times European champions over the next three years.

The chance of bringing Man Utd’s first team squad to Malta ranks high on the authority’s agenda and sources close to the Tourism Ministry confirmed that talks are at a preliminary stage.

“It’s correct to say we are trying to bring Manchester United for a training camp here,” a source said.

“Negotiations are still at an early stage and we are doing everything possible to make this trip happen. It would be great for the fans. However, it’s no easy task as it mostly depends on whether our facilities will meet the standards set by a huge club like United.

“What I can say is that an Old Trafford official has already been here to inspect the facilities available. Now, we have to wait and see what their response will be.” Manchester United have already visited Malta on four other occasions in the past.

In 1961, the team played a friendly match against a Malta XI selection. Six years later, the Red Devils, guided by the legendary Sir Matt Busby, faced Hibernians in the first round of the Champions Cup at the old Gżira Stadium. The second leg fixture ended goalless as United went through to the next round 4-0 on aggregate.

That same season, United went on to become European champions for the first time. In 1987, United were back in Malta to play a friendly against Naxxar Lions and their last visit dates to 2000 when manager Alex Ferguson conducted a short training camp in the summer during which they played a friendly against Birkirkara.

An MTA source told Times of Malta that Man Utd have established far higher standards than the past, making the possible trip to Malta even more difficult to achieve.

“Lately, Manchester United have changed the way they operate the club.

“Before negotiations get under way, they hand you a list of pre-requisites and once you meet all their demands then the talks can start. At the moment, we are trying to meet those standards.

“However, we still think we have a good chance of sealing a deal but we need more time to be in a better position to conclude the negotiations.”

Joseph Tedesco, president of the Manchester United Supporters Club (Malta), said this is the best time for the country to have the team travelling to Malta following the deal struck by the tourism authority.

“As a supporters’ club we are proud to have played a key role and assisted the MTA in the build-up to the negotiations,” he said.

“Over the last few years Manchester United’s players have become exclusively available to the club’s commercial partners only. Now that we have this agreement in place we think it’s the best chance for us to have the team here.

“Immediately after signing the deal, the MTA made their intentions clear to bring United to Malta so we’re hopeful that a positive conclusion will be reached soon.”