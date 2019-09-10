Fifty-two past Gozo Tourism Association council members were presented with mementos in recognition of their contribution towards the association along the years during a commemorative soiree organised by GTA to mark its 20th anniversary at the Grand Hotel, Għajnsielem. The mementos were presented by Gozo Minister Justyne Caruana in the presence of GTA chairman Paul Scicluna.

One of the recipients was George Borg who served as GTA’s CEO during its first 10 years of existence. Mr Borg was instrumental in establishing GTA as the main driving force in the tourism sector in Gozo. The Gozo Tourism Association was set up on February 11, 1999.

The evening featured an audio-visual presentation on the association’s achievements during the past 20 years.

In his opening address Mr Scicluna recalled the ups and downs of the association, emphasising the point that one thing the members never did… give up. Faith in each other and a sheer commitment towards GTA and tourism in Gozo, were the real factors that moulded the association’s present day status, he said.

While thanking past and present authorities, Mr Scicluna augured many more years of success and initiatives.

The gathering was also addressed by Malta Tourism Authority executive chairman Gavin Gulia, who commended the achievements of the Gozo Tourism Association, highlighting the excellent working relationship that existed between the MTA and GTA.

The Gozo Minister praised the association’s endeavours during the past 20 years. Dr Caruana emphasised the need to continue building on the successes achieved so far.

She thanked the GTA for its responsible approach and augured more years of achievements for the benefit of tourism in Gozo.