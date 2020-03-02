Operators in the tourism industry will argue that it is going through one of its best phases in recent years. Policy makers will say that their marketing campaigns are behind this success. Both claims are only very partially correct. It is dangerous to judge the success of an industry from turnover or marketing strategies.

The tourism industry has an impact on the whole community, especially in a densely built island. Some of that impact is negative – the overcrowded sites and the strain on infrastructure for instance. Some is positive: ordinary citizens are profiting via rental websites that have become popular with tourists looking for lower cost or less touristy places to stay.

Meanwhile, hoteliers understandably complain that accommodation standards, as well as fiscal burdens, are not being enforced evenly across providers. In a meeting last week with the Malta Hotels and Restaurants Association, the prime minister was told that the country needs a 10-year plan for tourism. Malta has, in the past several years, passed through a planning-free phase in many economic activities. Aiming for economic growth at all costs, however, will eventually come back to haunt us as individual costs associated with such growth may be challenging to reverse.

Our gridlocked roads – a consequence of unplanned and unrestricted growth – are a cause of irritation for the local community and tourists alike. The country is now having to rush to invest more in its physical infrastructure, especially in the road network.

The deterioration of the environment is another victim of the lack of strategy behind our economic success. It is not just the scant countryside that is suffering the consequences of the increase in residential and commercial property, partly to satisfy tourist accommodation demand. Our urban infrastructure is being destroyed both physically and as a result of overcrowding. When a cruise ship enters our harbour, thousands of tourists flock to Valletta and Mdina, making it almost impossible for these cities to project themselves in the way they should.

There has been some good news recently about operators who are aiming to achieve high standards in the service they offer to locals and tourists. Three local restaurants have for the first time been awarded a Michelin star – a mark of the excellence of service to clients.

It is time for the government to aim high too, and to take the advice of the hoteliers’ association to bring stakeholders together to define a medium-term plan for the industry. The search for excellence in the tourism industry will demand serious commitment from all involved.

Such a plan, however, should not focus only on economic gain for tourism operators. It needs to quantify the costs and benefits for the local community. The enormous success of tourism has its own haves and have nots: those who make a good, often quick return from visitors and the rest of the community who pay for those profits with their quality of life.

A strategic plan aimed at achieving excellence in tourism should be more than just a list of tactical initiatives that grab media headlines. It should be about identifying and measuring all the cost and benefit elements of various scenarios before opting for the one that optimises the use of our limited resources.

We must ensure our tourism industry adds value for larger sections of the local community.