There are signs that the worst is over for the tourist industry. The bustle characteristic of the busy season is slowly returning to tourist hotspots like Buġibba, Valletta and Paceville.

Operators are getting active again. Hotels are outfitting rooms, restaurants are stocking up and tourist guides have been spotted milling around with groups of visitors.

But this is no typical beginning to a summer of tourism. We are in new territory, still uncertain about whether the virus is behind us on the road to recovery or lies in wait to stage another ambush.

Planning is a major challenge for both operators and prospective visitors. The successful vaccination drive has led to new openings, most crucially the long-awaited green listing of Malta by the UK, our most important tourist market.

However, the prevalence of the Delta variant in that country, the bitter experience of last summer’s local spike in infections, and the lessons learned from 18 months of the pandemic, has forced the authorities to take a more cautious approach in terms of the protocols needed to reduce the risk of another wave of COVID. UK tourists are welcome only if they have had their vaccinations. But this does not apply to teenagers who, unvaccinated due to their age, will not be allowed in even if travelling with their families.

Big questions remain. Will the restrictions be effective? Will the EU’s digital pass succeed in making travel easier and safer? What happens if the Delta variant catches on? Would Malta red-list the UK? Would Malta survive on its green list?

Even as operators do their best amid the uncertainties, they face other challenges. Staff recruitment has become a nightmare, with foreign workers who left the island in the last year likely to have found employment elsewhere. Staff need to be trained to comply with health and safety protocols.

Everything, from the way linen is packed and cutlery washed, to the way restaurant seating is organised and temperature checks implemented, needs to be clearly understood by hotel and restaurant personnel.

The maxim that tourism operators should follow is not ‘maximise profits’, even after the last few difficult months.

They need to adopt a sensible return-to-business approach based on vigilance and long-term vision. They need to meticulously follow health guidelines to protect the community and build confidence in Malta's ability to curb the spread of any future outbreaks.

Operators would argue that it is hard to prepare when they are not sure what to expect. Calculating what is needed for reopening – for instance, how much food a restaurant should stock – can be a headache when so little is known about the immediate future. One key to managing this uncertainty is flexibility and adaptability.

Another is clear communication. Both the government and the private operators need to keep visitors well-informed about the evolving measures being taken locally to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

If arrivals are to face a long wait to have their documents checked at the airport, for instance, then let them know beforehand and show common courtesy towards guests in case of delays.

Malta’s overriding objective should be to make tourism safe and lasting. The medical authorities, the operators and the hosts – the people of Malta – need to find the tricky balance between safety and recovery.

We got it wrong last time. Let us get it right this summer and not let overambition or greed get in the way. It is the surest way of keeping the economy on the upward curve.