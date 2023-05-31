The Institute for Tourism Studies has issued its updated prospectus for the upcoming scholastic year.

It said it aims to provide students with a comprehensive selection of study programmes, ranging from Foundation to master’s degree level, catering to the diverse needs of the dynamic tourism and hospitality industry.

The prospectus showcases a wide array of study programmes, from culinary arts and rooms division to events, climate-friendly travel, international hospitality management, diving safety management, tourist guiding, travel & tourism, heritage interpretation, MBA, and food & beverage service.

There is a new specialisation area for the Bachelor in International Hospitality Management. Students can now choose to focus on finance, Food and Beverage Service and Events, Human Resources, or Spa and Wellness, further enhancing their expertise in their chosen field.

Applications will be accepted from 3rd June until 11th August.

More details on www.its.edu.mt.