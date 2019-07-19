The Institute of Tourism Studies has extended its applications deadline to the end of the month after receiving a surge of interest.

It said on Saturday that it has seen an increase of 53% in applications for full-time programmes over last year.

The programmes with the highest increase in applicants were the Certificate in Travel and Tourism, the Higher National Diploma in Tour Guiding and the Bachelor in Culinary Arts which is offered in collaboration with the Institut Paul Bocuse in France.

The applications deadline had been extended to August 31. Prospective students may apply online at www.its.edu.mt

Tourism Minister Konrad Mizzi said the ITS is preparing for this increased demand by offering new and innovative courses from Foundation level going up to Masters. This year the Institute launched a Masters course in International Hospitality Management in collaboration with the Emirates Academy of Hospitality Management.