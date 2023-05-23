The tourism minister, Clayton Bartolo, has given details about the Malta Tourism Authority's sponsorship deal with the Giro d'Italia, which, he said, will cost €230,000.

He told Labour MP Cressida Galea in reply to a parliamentary question that Italy is one of Malta's most important source markets for tourism and the Giro d'Italia is Italy's premier cycling event, with races all over the country carried live on television.

In terms of the deal for 2023, a VisitMalta arch will be set up at 35 km down the race route and there will be VisitMalta vertical banners along the six, seven, eight and nine-kilometre points.

There will also be 90 metres of advertising banners along the route, 24 metres of fixed signage near the finish line and a Gazebo at the beginning and the end of each race where Malta merchandise will be handed out.

The minister pointed out that the races will be transmitted live by RAI and Eurosport, and there will be live feeds to some 200 other TV stations worldwide., reaching some 65 million people in 112 hours of transmission.

There will also be publicity on social media including the Giro d'Italia, Gazzetta dello Sport and Tutto Bici websites and some print media including Bell’Italia and Sportweek.