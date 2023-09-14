The tourism industry will have enough workers to ensure a quality service, Clayton Bartolo has assured stakeholders who voiced their concerns over government plans to limit the number of non-EU nationals in Malta.

Earlier this month, employers, including the Malta Employers’ Association and Association for Catering Establishments, said the authorities need to develop a strategy that addresses a shortage of prospective employees before reducing the number of foreign workers in Malta.

Speaking to Times of Malta, Bartolo said the government will ensure that tourism industry operators will have enough employees to work with.

“There will be the necessary number of workers for operators to give a quality service,” the tourism minister said.

The explosion of migration, especially from third (non-EU) countries, has resulted in worker exploitation, and pressure on the country’s infrastructure, including housing and traffic, amid vocal concerns from many Maltese citizens.

In late August, Prime Minister Robert Abela said the government would not support operators whose business model solely focuses on importing foreign workers.

His comments came days after Times of Malta reported that the government has embarked on a series of measures to limit the number of non-EU nationals living in Malta.

On Tuesday, Bartolo said that those who want foreign workers of “quality” do not need to worry.

Since 2019, the government has been looking to bring foreign workers who increase the “quality” of our workforce, Bartolo said.

Tourism minister Clayton Bartolo

Asked about so-called “unskilled” foreign workers in the tourism industry, Bartolo insisted there will be enough workers.

The minister also appealed to stakeholders to increase salaries within the industry.

“I know that salaries have already increased, but I want to see more increases in the coming future. After all, we are bringing more tourists who are spending more money in the country.”

Asked if he believed higher salaries would attract more local workers, Bartolo said Maltese workers can already benefit from attractive wages if they want to enter the industry.

“Chefs today have higher salaries, and so do those in managerial positions.”

He said the Institute for Tourism Studies can provide the necessary training for workers to improve their skills, qualifications, and conditions.