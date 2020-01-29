Tourism Minister Julia Farrugia Portelli on Wednesday refused to say why Konrad Mizzi's €80,000 MTA contract was cancelled, insisting she did not want to prejudice any future legal action.

In comments to Times of Malta, the minister said that the legal advice she was given on Tuesday, after it was revealed that her predecessor was awarded the contract just weeks after resigning, allowed her to cancel the contract.

Pressed to say what the grounds for this were, however, the minister would not say, insisting that if someone was to appeal the decision she did not want to be held responsible for saying something in public that could have a negative impact on this.

When asked whether she had information that Dr Mizzi would be appealing the decision, Ms Farrugia Portelli said this was not the case but then also added that anyone was free to appeal the decision.

She also reiterated comments made on Tuesday that she would be vetting all contracts to ensure they were valid. She would also be making sure that whoever is on the entity's payroll actually goes to work.

"I am the daughter of a worker and I have always turned up to work. I will be making sure that every who is employed by the MTA shows up as well," the minister said. This decision, she went on, would apply to everyone, irrelevant of their political affiliations.

This, Ms Farrugia Portelli said, was something she would be doing to ensure transparency.

Earlier on Wednesday, Prime Minister Robert Abela said that the former tourism minister would not be making a cent from his rescinded €80,000-a-year contract.

“I am informed that he has not received any payments and will not receive any compensation for the termination,” he said when asked.