The Waterfront Hotel in Sliema welcomed Clayton Bartolo, Minister for Tourism and Consumer Protection and Johann Buttigieg, the CEO of the Malta Tourism Authority, on June 15.

During the visit, the managing director Brian Mizzi, CEO Maria Micallef and general manager Charmaine Camilleri showed the minister and Buttigieg the recently-renovated rooms, suites and luxury facilities.

The Waterfront Hotel is a four-star hotel with an estate of165 rooms and belongs to the Mizzi family. It has been in operation since the year 2000.

During the hotel tour, Camilleri discussed the various measures and incentives the Waterfront Hotel team took to strengthen the business of the hotel post-pandemic and the ability to retain all staff members, also thanks to the assistance provided by the government.

Mizzi and Micallef highlighted how they invested €9 million in 2019, which resulted in the addition of 49 new rooms and 11 new suites, as well as the investment of €2 million in the construction of a new lido in partnership with 115 the Strand Hotel and Bayview Hotel.

They said that these investments reflect the company’s vision to elevate the tourist experience by creating a modern and comfortable space for accommodation and leisure.

Micallef thanked the minister for the initiatives taken by the government which significantly helped the hospitality sector during the pandemic as well as the new measures aimed at boosting the tourism sector for this summer.

Thanks to these measures and the hard work of all the staff, Micallef said that she is optimistic that the Waterfront Hotel will have a successful summer.