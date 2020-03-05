The Maltese tourism market is beginning to feel the pinch of the coronavirus crisis.

Malta Hotels and Restaurants Association president Tony Zahra told Times of Malta that the industry was beginning to experience a bit of a slowdown in inbound tourism.

Cancellations so far had mainly been from groups in the meetings and incentive market, that is, travellers who came to Malta for business or to attend events or conferences.

Leisure travellers had not been so quick to cancel their holiday reservations just yet, Zahra said.

“While this is an international concern, Malta hasn’t been hit as badly as some other countries, like Italy,” he added.

But while panic may not yet have beset holidaymakers longing for their stay on an island in the sun, bookings are showing signs of a slowdown.

“At the moment, this is something to be concerned about and we are hopeful that the situation should improve in the next few weeks,” Zahra said. “However, if it doesn’t, then it stops being just a concern and becomes something that everyone should really be worried about.”

An Air Malta spokesman also confirmed that the national airline had experienced decreased demand for air travel since the coronavirus outbreak, particularly on the Italian routes.

Air Malta said it would be launching temporary initiatives that would aid travellers through the changing situation in the face of the outbreak.

“These initiatives will offer customers more flexibility when making new bookings or wishing to make changes to their existing travel itinerary,” Air Malta said. “The airline expects the situation to stabilise in the not too distant future.”

Customers who have booked an Air Malta flight on Go Light and Go Smart fares prior to March 4 will be allowed to change their travel dates and destinations at €10 per passenger including differences in fare. Travellers booking after March 4 will also have the flexibility to make changes to their itinerary or request a refund.

The Health Ministry is recom-mending that incoming travellers from countries where there is high sustained transmission should self-quarantine for 14 days and also self-monitor for symptoms from home.