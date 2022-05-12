The COVID pandemic cruelly exposed the weaknesses of the just-in-time supply chain strategies in manufacturing industries. Some carmakers in Europe ground to a halt as the supply of essential electronic components suddenly stopped flowing from Asia.

It now seems that the tourism industry’s just-in-time strategies for its labour supply are facing similar challenges.

Demand for holidays in Mediterranean destinations is booming after more than two years of a meltdown in the travel market. However, many operators are finding it difficult to recruit essential staff, especially when tourists now insist on labour-intensive service improvements in regard to hygiene and cleanliness.

Despite pious commitments of policymakers and operators to promote quality in the industry, Malta’s tourism business model is still dominated by the lower end of the market. An abundance of low-cost flights, reliance on cheap labour and inadequate standards characterise the dynamics that drive a good part of the local industry. All of these factors are now beginning to be affected by changing economic realities as inflation and labour shortages affect all European countries.

The just-in-time labour supply strategy can only succeed so long as low-paid third world workers are attracted to jobs in tourism-dependent countries like Malta. As COVID started to strangle the economy and the number of tourists plummeted, many operators treated labour as a disposable commodity with the aim of cutting their operating losses.

Now that tourism demand is picking up again, establishments no longer have a ready supply of foreign nationals after they left the island in droves during the pandemic. At the same time, the pool of locals available for employment in the industry has clear limits.

Tony Zahra, president of the hotels and restaurants association, blames a “bottleneck” in the visa-processing system for delays in recruiting staff from third countries.

Previously, Finance Minister Clyde Caruana had acknowledged that Malta’s labour market strategy needs to be updated to make it less dependent on imported low-cost labour from third countries. However, while this may be a sound approach, it will take time to implement as local industries have become hooked on cheap labour from abroad. Tourism is foremost among those industries, perhaps equal only to construction.

All this shows that when economic operators treat labour as a commodity that can be hired and fired with ease, in order to control costs and maximise profits, they face the risk of disruption when the supply of labour is suddenly impacted. So it is an oversimplification to argue that the present labour crisis in tourism is simply a matter of delays in visa processing.

Malta’s tourism entrepreneurs would do well to heed the advice given by the World Travel and Tourism Council, which recommends solutions that governments and travel and tourism organisations can adopt to address labour shortages.

The WTTC, while recognising the impact of furlough schemes financed with taxpayer money, promotes schemes that “facilitate work mobility and remote working, establish social safety nets, upskilling and reskilling of workers and retaining talent, as well as offering education and apprenticeships”.

The medium- and long-term threats to the tourism industry include the escalation of energy and food costs, higher travel costs and more intense competition for labour from rival destinations.

The extraordinary support given by taxpayers to the industry in the last two years was justified. But operators now need to revise their business models to make them less dependent on mass tourism, which inflates costs and does not provide sufficient economic and social returns for the community.