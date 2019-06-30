A man who damaged some metal structures on the Qui-Si-Sana seafront in a drunken spree has been conditionally discharged after apologizing in court.

Aled Llyr Thomas, 26, from Wales, admitted wilful damage to public property and being drunk in public.

Prosecuting inspector Bernardette Valletta explained how the man, who was staying at a Sliema hostel, damaged the metal structures shortly after leaving a beach club at around 3.00am on Monday.

The unspecified damages to the Sliema Council property had exceeded €250 but were less than €2500.

The accused had refunded the full amount and had apologized for his actions, the court was informed.

Defence lawyer Leontine Calleja requested the court consider a conditional discharge. The prosecution did not object.

In view of the man’s early guilty plea, his repayment of damages and his apology, repeated in open court, the court, presided over by magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech conditionally discharged him for 3 years.