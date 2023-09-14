Tourist arrivals in July increased by 17.5% from July 2022 to reach 325,457, official data issued on Thursday shows.

Total tourist nights amounted to 2,532,743, an increase of 10%. The average length of stay was 7.8 nights, the National Statistics Office said.

Total expenditure almost reached €334.5 million, an increase of 20.8 per cent over the corresponding month in 2022. The average expenditure per night was estimated at €132.1

The largest share of guest nights (84.3 per cent) were in rented accommodation establishments.

The NSO said 299,159 visitors came to Malta for holiday purposes in July and 11,261 for business. The largest share of inbound tourists were aged between 25 and 44 (35.7 per cent), followed by the 0-24 age bracket (33.2 per cent).

Italian, British, and French citizens made up 46.7 per cent of the arrivals.