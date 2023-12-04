Tourist arrivals in October were almost one-third higher than in October 2022 and higher than in September, data issued on Monday shows.

The national statistics office said 313,705 visitors came to Malta in October, an increase of 31.1 per cent when compared to the corresponding month in 2022.

283,595 visited Malta for holiday purposes, and 20,375 tourists came for business. The largest share of inbound tourists was aged between 25 and 44 (37.8 per cent), followed by the 45-64 age bracket (34.4 per cent). Residents of the United Kingdom, Italy and Germany made up 44.1 per cent of tourists.

Tourist arrivals by month.

Total nights spent went up by 30.7 per cent when compared to October 2022, surpassing 2.0 million nights. The largest share of guest nights (85.2 per cent) was spent in rented accommodation establishments. The average length of stay of total inbound tourists stood at 6.6 nights.

Total tourist expenditure surpassed €300.8 million, an increase of 39.0 per cent over the corresponding month in 2022. The average expenditure per night was estimated at €145.9.

January-October 2023

Inbound tourists for the first ten months of 2023 amounted to 2,599,155, an increase of 31.6 per cent over the same period in 2022. Total nights spent by inbound tourists went up by 23.3 per cent, almost reaching 17.8 million nights.

Total tourist expenditure was estimated at €2.4 billion, 34.5 per cent higher than that recorded for 2022. Total expenditure per capita increased to €914 from €894 in 2022.