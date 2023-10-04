A total of 371,511 tourists came to Malta in August, an increase of 18.3% over the same month in 2022.

The National Statistics Office said 354,155 visited Malta for holiday purposes, and 6,391 tourists for business purposes.

The largest share were aged between 25 and 44 (37.2%), followed by the 0-24 age bracket (37%). Italian, United Kingdom, and French residents made up 53.2% of total inbound tourists.

Total nights spent went up by 13% when compared to August 2022, surpassing 2.9 million nights.

The largest share of guest nights (83.1%) was spent in rented accommodation establishments.

The average length of stay of total inbound tourists stood at 7.8 nights.

Total tourist expenditure exceeded €393.4 million, an increase of 22.4% over the corresponding month in 2022. The average expenditure per night was estimated at €135.6.

January-August

Tourist arrivals in the first eight months of 2023 reached 1,986,260, an increase of 33.5% over the same period in 2022.

Total nights spent by inbound tourists went up by 25%, almost reaching 13.6 million nights.

Total tourist expenditure was estimated at €1.8 billion, 36.2% more than recorded for 2022. Total expenditure per capita increased to €888 from €871 in 2022.