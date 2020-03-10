Tourist arrivals in January were estimated at 150,131, an increase of 17.5% when compared to the corresponding month in 2019.

The National Office of Statistics said 131,865 arrivals were for holiday purposes, 13,841 for business purposes.

Arrivals from EU and non-EU countries went up by 15.6% and 23.2% respectively when compared to the same period in 2019. Most (40.5%) were aged between 25 and 44 years, followed by those within the 45-64 age bracket (34.1%).

The United Kingdom and Italy remained the most popular markets, with a joint share of 36.6% of the total inbound tourists.

Total nights spent went up by 3.5% when compared to January 2019, amounting to 944,333 nights.

The largest share of guest nights (52.8%) was spent in collective accommodation establishments.

Total tourist expenditure was estimated at €94.2 million, an increase of 11.2% over the same month in 2019.