Tourist arrivals in November dropped by 92.2% when compared to the corresponding month in 2019, the National Statistics Office said, as COVID-19 restrictions continued to decimate the industry.

Arrivals numbered 14,936, with 10,940 visiting for tourism purposes, 2,795 for business.

More than half - 50.8% - were aged between 25 and 44 years with arrivals from Italy (24.7%) being the most popular.

Total nights spent in Malta went down by 82.3%, amounting to 213,868 nights. The largest share of guest nights (43.5%) was spent in non-rented accommodation establishments.

Total tourist expenditure was estimated at €13.2 million, 90.3% less when compared to November 2019.

Although tourists were allowed to return to Malta on a staggered basis from July 1, after the airport reopened to commercial flights, figures show that people are still staying away from Malta amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

January-November 2020

Arrivals in the first 11 months of 2020 amounted to 645,626, 75.2% less than the same period the previous year. Total nights spent by inbound tourists reached nearly five million, a drop of 72.7% when compared to the same period in 2019.

Total tourism expenditure reached nearly €442 million, a drop of 79.2%, while total expenditure per capita stood at €685, 15.8% less than the same period in 2019.