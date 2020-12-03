Tourist arrivals in October fell by more than four-fifths to reach 46,914, a staggering 83.7% less compared to the same month last year. The drop resulted in a monetary loss of 84.5%.

The National Statistics Office said 41,929 tourists visited the island on holiday, and another 2,966 on business.

Most (46.8%) were aged between 25 and 44 years (46.8 per cent), followed by those within the 45-64 age bracket (27.7%).

Most visitors (27.6%) came from Germany.

Although tourists were allowed to return to Malta on a staggered basis from July 1, after the airport reopened to commercial flights, figures show that people are still staying away from Malta amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

When compared to October 2019, total nights spent went down by 78.6%, amounting to 403,261 nights.

Total tourist expenditure was estimated at almost €35.9 million, a decrease of 84.5% over the same month last year.

January-October 2020

Inbound tourist trips for the first 10 months of 2020 amounted to 630,690, a decrease of 73.9% over the same period in 2019. Total nights spent by inbound tourists reached nearly 4.8 million, a drop of 72.1% when compared to the same period of last year.

Total tourism expenditure reached nearly €428.7 million, 78.4% less than that recorded during the same period in 2019. Total expenditure per capita stood at €680, a decrease of 17.3% when compared to the same period in 2019.