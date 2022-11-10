Tourist arrivals in September reached 246,066, still below the 286,491 who visited in September 2019, before Covid struck, but a jump from 159,304 visitors last year.

58,879 were repeat visitors in September.

The national statistics office said 223,714 tourists visited Malta for holiday purposes, and 14,666 tourists came on business.

The largest share of tourists was aged between 25 and 44 (38.9 per cent), followed by the 45-64 age bracket (28.1 per cent).

Italian, French and German residents made up 34.7 per cent of total tourists.

Most bed nights, 82.0 per cent, were in rented accommodation establishments. The average length of stay was eight nights. Total tourist expenditure surpassed €253.4 million. The average expenditure per night was estimated at €128.4.

January-September 2022

Tourists during the first nine months of 2022 amounted to 1,720,432, while the total nights spent exceeded 12.7 million. Total tourist expenditure was estimated at €1.5 billion. Total expenditure per capita stood at €896, decreasing from €967 in 2021.