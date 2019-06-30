Tourist arrivals in June totalled 280,522, an increase of 5.5 per cent when compared to June 2018, the National Statistics Office said on Tuesday.

An estimated 251,747 inbound tourist trips were made for holiday purposes, while a further 15,545 were undertaken for business.

Tourists from non-EU countries went up by 17.1 per cent when

compared to the corresponding month in 2018. EU arrivals were up by 6.2%.

Most tourists were aged between 25 and 44 (42.2 per cent), followed by those within the 45-64 age bracket (29.2 per cent).

Total nights spent went up by 5.1 per cent when compared to June 2018, surpassing 1.9 million nights. The largest share of guest nights (53.4 per cent) was spent in collective accommodation establishments.

Total tourist expenditure was estimated at €235.4 million, an increase of 10.7 per cent over June 2018.

January-June 2019

Tourism in the first six months of 2019 amounted to 1,208,068, an increase of 3.9 per cent over the same period in 2018. Total nights spent by inbound tourists went up by 2.4 per cent, reaching nearly 7.9 million nights.

Total tourism expenditure was estimated at €883.5 million, 5.1 per cent higher than that recorded for 2018. Total expenditure per capita stood at €731, an increase of 1.1 per cent when compared to 2018.