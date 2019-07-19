A tourist caught drink-driving a quad bike in Paceville has been handed a €2,600 fine and banned from driving.

Jordan Eastland was initially stopped by officers on St George's Road at around 2am on Tuesday after they spotted him driving the quad bike without a crash helmet.

An argument broke out between the 23-year-old driver and a police sergeant during which the officer was threatened and insulted, a court heard on Wednesday.

A breathalyzer test later confirmed that the man had been driving under the influence of alcohol.

The British man, who was staying at Qawra and was due to leave Malta shortly, admitted threatening the officer, drink-driving and driving without a crash helmet.

He was fined €2,600 payable in monthly instalments of €75, and handed a 6-month driving ban, applicable from midnight on Wednesday. The accused will carry this ban with him back to the UK.

"It’s very important that you pay this fine within the prescribed time-limit otherwise there will be serious consequences," the court, presided over by magistrate Neville Camilleri, warned.

Inspector Leeroy Balzan Engerer prosecuted. Lawyer Raisa Colombo was defence counsel.