A tourist’s stay in Malta started off on the wrong foot when he was arrested at the airport because of some drugs which he insisted were meant to last him throughout his week-long visit.

Jorge Garcia Lafuente, a 46-year-old Spanish national, had just landed at the airport on Tuesday afternoon when he was taken into police custody after cannabis and amphetamines were discovered in his possession.

On Wednesday, he was charged in court with importation of cannabis resin and some 0.5 grams of amphetamines.

Prosecuting Inspector Roxanne Tabone explained that the passenger had been carrying some packets of rolling tobacco mixed with a small amount of cannabis.

The accused himself had told the police about the cannabis brownies and the cannabis-tinged chocolate truffles also among his possessions.

Upon arraignment, the man registered an admission which he confirmed after being given time to reconsider and to consult his lawyers, pointing out that the amount of cannabis was very small.

When making submissions on punishment the prosecutor did not insist on effective imprisonment, pointing out that the accused had cooperated fully and had even told police about his cannabis goodies, sparing the need for a magisterial inquiry.

It appeared that the drugs were intended for the accused’s personal use and were meant to last him throughout his week-long stay.

Defence lawyer Ishmael Psaila confirmed that this was no case of drug importation but one where the accused had travelled to Malta on holiday, bringing with him his personal supply of drugs.

The amounts were minimal, stressed the lawyer.

The court, presided over by Magistrate Rachel Montebello, after taking note of the accused’s cooperation and the minimal amount of drugs, condemned him to payment of a €700 fine.

The court also ordered the confiscation of the substances exhibited in evidence.

Inspector Roxanne Tabone prosecuted. Lawyers Ishmael Psaila and Adrian Sciberras were defence counsel.