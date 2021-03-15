A French tourist who attempted to fly back home before getting his COVID-19 test result was fined in court after presenting a false certificate at the airport.
Fernandes Thomas Sylvestre, a 28-year French national, was taken into police custody on Sunday morning after turning up at the Malta International Airport with a false COVID-19 test certificate which he presented when checking in for his flight at 9:30am.
But that certificate turned out to be false.
The man was escorted to court on Monday, admitting to having made a false declaration to airport authorities and to having used a false test result.
The court was told that the tourist had apparently booked a COVID-19 test, but when the result was delayed, had decided to travel anyway, making use of a falsified certificate instead.
Upon the man’s own admission, the court, presided over by magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit, declared him guilty and fined him €800.
Monday’s case follows a number of other similar incidents over the past weeks, including that of a Brazilian footballer who had sought to travel out of Malta after his plans to play for a local club failed.
He had presented a false COVID-19 certificate at the airport since his test result was not available on the departure date.
Inspector Silvio Magro prosecuted.
Lawyer Charmaine Cherrett was defence counsel.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us