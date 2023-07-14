The number of tourists visiting Malta in May rose by 28% compared to the same period last year, National Statistics Office figures reveal.

Almost 285,000 tourists visited the country, with the vast majority (257,000) visiting for a holiday and the rest on business.

That compares to just over 221,000 arrivals for the same period last year.

The largest share of arrivals were aged between 25 and 44 (42%), followed by the under 64 age bracket (30%).

After record lows during the pandemic, tourist numbers are on the increase. Photo: NSO

Italian, United Kingdom, and French residents made up 47% of the total arrivals.

Total nights spent in Malta went up by 24% when compared to May 2022, almost reaching 1.7 million nights.

he largest share of guest nights (86.8%) was spent in rented accommodation establishments. The average length of stay of total inbound tourists stood at 6 nights.

Total tourist expenditure surpassed €237.8 million, an increase of 36.1% over the same month in 2022. The average expenditure per night was estimated at €142.

Tourist arrivals between January and May amounted to almost 995,000, while the total nights spent almost reached 6.2 million nights.

Total tourist expenditure was estimated at €750.3 million. Total expenditure per capita increased to €754 from €737 in 2022.