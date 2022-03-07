A tourism foundation set up to do work that should be carried out by other government entities burnt through €1.1 million in 2019 but failed to justify its spending when questioned by Times of Malta.

The Foundation for Tourism Zones Development, which is funded by the tourist tax introduced in 2016, is tasked with carrying out maintenance works, waste collection and cleansing in designated tourism zones.

These are all jobs which could be carried out by other government sections, such as the Cleansing and Maintenance Division.

Multiple questions sent in February by Times of Malta requesting a detailed breakdown of the projects carried out and a justification for all the spending were not answered by the tourism ministry or by Edward Montebello.

Montebello, who heads Labour’s propaganda outlet ONE News, is the current government appointee who chairs the foundation and oversees the millions which flow in, and out, of it.

One of the foundation’s most recent ‘projects’, carried out last month, involved pouring cement through a “disturbed pathway” in a field to create a “safe route” for the residents in Triq Domenico De Nizza, Buġibba.

Workers pour concrete on a dirt path that cuts across a field in Buġibba, to create a 'safe route for pedestrians'. Photo: Facebook/Tourist Zones Foundation

Other recent maintenance work carried out by the foundation include waterproofing the Żurrieq boċċi club and an array of “embellishment works” in the St Paul’s Bay area, and trimming prickly pear trees in Mellieħa. The latter two localities happen to fall within the electoral district of Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo.

One former foundation insider, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the foundation had been turned into yet another vehicle for political patronage. A dive into its accounts for 2019 shows that over a quarter of a million euros were spent on wages alone.

Foundation workers trim prickly pears in Mellieħa. Photo: Facebook/Tourism Zones Foundation

Another €110,000 were spent on “staff expenses”, “professional fees” “management costs”, “advertising and marketing” and other related expenses.

A further €25,000 went towards vehicle rental, €51,000 on “accounting fees” and €28,000 on “sub-contractors”.

The only publicly available accounts for the foundation are from 2019. A request for the foundation’s prior accounts by Times of Malta was ignored by the Tourism Ministry.

These 2019 accounts were only tabled in parliament following a request by former MP Claudio Grech.

Grech had filed a raft of parliamentary questions for financial statements by various government entities in an attempt to uncover potential abuse.

A section on the foundation’s website dedicated to the projects carried out simply reads: “PROJECTS COMING SOON.”

The same message has been displayed since at least 2018.

One source said the foundation’s administrators only meet “infrequently”.

The Foundation for Tourism Zones Development is funded by the 50c per night tourist tax introduced by the government in 2016.

Former Tourism Minister Edward Zammit Lewis had estimated the tax would generate €6 million a year.

Last year, the foundation vowed to launch “new ambitious projects” as part of a rebranding exercise to reflect its “vibrant ambition.”