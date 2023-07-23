Tourists are checking out of their hotels and restaurateurs say their equipment is damaged as the recurrent power outages take their toll.

Hotel owners and entertainment establishments are counting their losses as the power cuts force them to deal with a crisis at the peak of the tourism season.

One Senglea boutique hotel owner said the situation was akin to a “nightmare”.

“We have had long power cuts for three days,” said Olivier Plique, owner of The Snop House, who estimates to have lost some €2,000 since Wednesday.

As air conditioners stood idle, two couples staying in the six-room hotel checked out four days earlier than expected, deciding to get on the next flight home instead of having to endure the heatwave.

“Guests are here to enjoy Malta, not suffer,” Plique said.

“People understand it’s not our fault, but it is affecting Malta’s reputation as a holiday destination,” he said.

The hotel is now reimbursing dissatisfied guests and warning incoming tourists to manage their expectations. But to do this, Plique has to leave the Cottonera area to an area where he can get access to internet.

Tony Zahra, president of the Malta Hotels and Restaurants Association, confirmed that several hotels have reported early check-outs because of the power cuts.

“More than one or two members have complained,” Zahra said.

Guests are here to enjoy Malta, not suffer - Olivier Plique, owner, Senglea boutique hotel

Even restaurants equipped with a power generator are facing issues, as generators cannot cater for all of a hotel’s needs, he said.

This means that hotels are being forced to switch off power-guzzling air conditioning, which is causing discomfort among guests, he said.

Many restaurants that had no generators complained that they lost their total revenue for two or three days since they were unable to serve customers, Zahra said.

Throughout the week, temperatures soared over 40 degrees Celsius, causing Enemalta’s distribution system to fail under the strain of high demand and damage caused by the high temperatures.

Report ‘presented to government, no action taken’

Zahra said that a report on Malta’s tourism carrying capacity indicated that Malta’s electrical distribution might have issues catering for demand.

“The report was made public and presented to the government but regrettably no action was taken, at least none that we are aware of,” Zahra said.

Still, Zahra cautioned that many places in the Mediterranean are experiencing power cuts because of the high temperatures.

Michelle Muscat, president of the Association of Catering Establishments, said that close to 100 establishments reached out about the problems caused by the power cuts.

Many had to close their restaurant at a time when restaurants, cafes and bars are usually packed, she said.

“At a time when establishments should be at their peak, they’re having to close,” she said.

At a time when establishments should be at their peak, they’re having to close - Michelle Muscat, president of the Association of Catering Establishments

Many restaurateurs also mentioned that recurring power outages damaged their appliances, the ACE president said.

Technicians are stretched out, meaning appliances take a long time before being fixed, Muscat said.

Many restaurateurs also had to throw away their stock after fridges and freezers stopped working, she said.

Roberto Scalici, owner and chef of Uncle Matt’s kitchen in Msida, said some of his equipment was damaged and had to throw away chicken, fish, cheese and 20 kilos of snails.

While Scalici’s restaurant is still running, Antoine Bugeja, the owner of a small Valletta restaurant, said he was forced to close his restaurant on Monday and Tuesday evenings because of the power cuts.

“It was too hot for people to stay inside without air conditioning,” he said.