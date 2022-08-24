Nearly half of the tourists who came to Malta between April and June stayed in four-star hotels, according to data released by the National Office of Statistics.

The NSO said that, during the period, there were 512,486 arrivals who spent 2,261,411 nights in Malta.

A total 46.5% stayed in four-star hotels.

The average length of stay in collective accommodation establishments - hotels, guesthouses, hostels and tourist villages - went up to 4.4 nights from the average of 4.1 nights registered during the same quarter in 2021.

The net use of bed-places stood at 58.4%, up by 39.7 percentage points when compared to the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

There were in June 249 active collective accommodation establishments with a net capacity of 18,890 bedrooms and 43,331 bed-places.

Regional breakdown

On a regional level, total guests in Malta numbered 487,299 while the number of nights spent stood at 2,190,020. Total guests and nights in Gozo and Comino increased to 25,187 and 71,391 respectively from 11,438 and 26,924 registered in 2021.

When compared with the same quarter in 2021, in Malta, the average length of stay went up by 0.2 of a night to 4.5 nights. In Gozo and Comino the average length of stay increased by 0.5 of a night to 2.8 nights.

The net occupancy rate in Malta increased by 40.7 percentage points, reaching 59.2%, and that in Gozo and Comino increased by 17.8 percentage points to 40.5%.

January-June 2022

Total guests for the first half of 2022 reached 766,214, an increase of 540,515 over the same period in 2021. Total nights spent increased by 2,396,117 reaching 3,298,720 nights. The net use of bed-places went up by 29.9 percentage points to 44.5 per cent.