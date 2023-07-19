Tourists visiting Gozo for at least 10 days between October 15 and March 15 will be given a 30% discount of up to €300 on their booking if they stay at one of the 140 participating properties.

The discount is being co-financed between the government (80%) and the private sector (20%).

The aim of the scheme, announced in the Budget for 2023, is for quality tourists to be attracted to Gozo year-round.

The private operators will also be offering an additional 10% voucher to those booking to encourage their return in summer.

Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri said Gozo had always been strong on repeat visitors with these surpassing the 50% mark in recent years.

The participating properties are four- and five-star hotels, boutique hotels, self-catering villas and farmhouses.