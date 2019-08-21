A new tour has been launched with the hope of diverting at least some of the foreign visitors from the usual tourist haunts and give them a hands-on experience of Maltese culture.

‘Meet the Locals’, a community-based tour project that has already been introduced in Safi, Kirkop and Mqabba, is now coming to Lija with a jam-packed itinerary showcasing some of the unique features of the town.

The tour will take visitors to some of Lija’s most renowned sites, including Villa Francia, the old parish church and the Belvedere tower. There will also be a demonstration at a bakery, a visit to a potter and the visitors will even take in a brief concert.

The project is a partnership between the Malta Tourism Society, the Institute for Travel, Tourism and Culture and the local councils of the characteristic villages of Lija, Attard and Balzan.

Three years ago they agreed to embark on a project to attract the quality tourist, the visitor with an interest in culture and experience of local life. Now, the first complete community-based tour itinerary for Lija is complete.

Community-based tourism – which gives tourists the chance to experience the country like a local – aims at sustainability, offering solutions that safeguard the environment as well as enriching the local community and businesses.

“If we want tourists to come here in a sustainable way we need to manage it. It’s not just a case of moving people from the dense tourist areas into the smaller villages, it has to be managed,” says Julian Zarb, founding president of the Malta Tourism Society.

“What we’re trying to do is not just show people the places but having them meet the faces.”

It’s all about civic pride and responsibility, he says.

“Hopefully, when people see they can benefit economically, socially and culturally from tourism, they too will gain that sense of civic pride and hospitality,” Mr Zarb said.

Lorraine Farrugia, minority leader on the Lija local council, said the council was more than happy to welcome the project to Lija and had no problem finding locals who were willing to participate.

“People are proud of their village and they want to tell tourists their stories about it,” Ms Farrugia said.

Julian Zarb, Lorraine Farrugia and Stefania Visani have been some of the driving forces behind the new Lija tour. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

The possibility of an increase in year-round tourism not only bodes well for local businesses but could give the council access to better resources for the good of the community.

“Once we can say on record that we have a certain number of tourists coming to visit, we can opt to participate in projects and funding. Some of the bodies for that funding ask specifically how many tourists visit the village. So this will be helping us to develop or renovate anything that will enrich the touristic experience,” Ms Farrugia says.

Stefania Visani, a University of Florence student reading for her Masters in Design in Sustainable Tourism, said she was honoured to work on the project and had found the experience invaluable.

“Mass tourism sees people going to the same places due to advertising and communication, but each village has its own treasure and opportunity,” Ms Visani said. “This kind of tourism benefits everyone in the community.”