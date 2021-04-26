Tours of the Msida Bastion Cemetery and Historic Garden will resume next Saturday, May 1.

Warden Paolo Ferrelli will take visitors around the cemetery while divulging interesting stories about duels, murders and heroic acts, besides information about funeral and military architecture, symbols of death and ghost stories. One also has the chance to visit the funerary practice display.

The one-and-a-half-hour tours will again be held on May 8, 15, 22 and 29, starting at 10am. The number of attendees will depend on the COVID-19 guidelines currently in force. For tickets, which include light refreshments, send an e-mail to wardengor@gmail.com.

The cemetery will also be open on the first Sunday of the month, May 2, from 9.30am to noon.