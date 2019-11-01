Previously used as the island’s main Protestant cemetery, the Msida Garden of Rest is located on St Philip’s Bastion, Floriana, overlooking Pietà Creek and the Msida yacht marina.

The warden will conduct a one-and-a-half-hour guided walking tour of the garden tomorrow at 10am during which participants will hear stories about duels, suicides, murders and heroism, and explanations of the garden’s funerary and military architecture and symbols of death, and visit a display on funerary practice over the past 400 years.

Participants will be asked for a €5 donation, covering admission, the tour and refreshments. Places are limited to 20 adults on a first-come, first-served basis. For bookings, e-mail wardengor@gmail.com.

On Sunday from 9.30am to noon, Din l-Art Ħelwa volunteers will be available to guide visitors around the garden. No booking is necessary but donations for the garden’s maintenance will be appreciated.

There will be bargains available in the bric-a-brac and used book sections, as well as plants, DLĦ books, and refreshments on sale.