A tow truck driver on Saturday admitted to stealing a car that was parked in the street.

Leon Agius, 34, of St Julians was accused of having used his tow truck to illegally transport a Suzuki Grand Vitara that was parked on Triq il-Kunċizzjoni, Mosta, as well as relapsing.

The incident occurred at around 6am on Thursday morning.

Police Inspector Ryan Vella, for the prosecution, told the court that the accused had cooperated with the police and that the recovered vehicle was valued at around €8,000.

Agius pled guilty to charges of theft and holding stolen property upon his arraignment.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri, who appeared for the accused, requested a pre-sentencing report.

A request for bail was upheld by presiding magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit, on the condition of a €5,000 personal guarantee. He is to sign the bail book at the St Julian's police station.