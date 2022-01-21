A string of car thefts allegedly committed over a span of 14 months landed a tow truck driver in court on Friday where he pleaded not guilty to aggravated theft and was denied bail.

Carmelo Butler, a 58-year-old Birkirkara resident, was targeted as the suspected thief following a joint operation by Mosta, Qawra and Rabat police, triggered by a number of vehicles thefts, the earliest of which dated back to November 2020.

On that November morning, a Hyundai was stolen from St Paul’s Bay.

The second theft involving a Mercedes vehicle, took place at Mosta in March, followed by a BMW theft that was reported missing from a St Paul’s Bay parking area in April.

Another two cars were stolen earlier this week - a Kia in St Paul’s Bay and a Mini, parked at Ċirkewwa.

Prosecutors explained in court that the vehicles had been towed away and then sold by the suspected thief for parts and scrap metal.

Butler pleaded not guilty to the various aggravated thefts, committing the crimes while under a suspended sentence and relapsing.

A request for bail was strongly objected to in view of the fact that civilian witnesses are still to testify and also because of the risk of tampering with evidence.

The court, presided over by magistrate Nadine Lia, upheld the prosecution’s objections and remanded the accused in custody.

Inspectors Godwin Scerri, Ryan Vella and George Frendo prosecuted. Lawyer Edward Gatt was defence counsel.