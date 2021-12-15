Operators in the maritime field and young people aspiring to join the industry have long been grappling with certain bottlenecks that exist within the specialised education sector for the maritime industry and which are hampering the progress of students and schools alike.

It is unfortunate that local support for maritime education and careers is not proportional to Malta’s leading position in the maritime world at the global level. In this regard, the industry hopes that the recently announced plans to re-establish a national authority solely responsible for the maritime industry (as proposed by the Malta Maritime Forum) will serve to address such weaknesses.

In this regard, the industry would see much benefit in the new authority having a centralised Training and Certification Department with a strong, consistent vision for training, education and certification.

This vision would need to be imparted to anyone potentially interested in pursuing a career in the maritime industry indicating a straightforward, logical, coherent and attainable path in Malta’s education system.

The opportunities available and corresponding paths are to be given due exposure to all students starting from secondary level, continuing all the way through to potential pursuers of seafaring and/or shore-based careers in recreational, local commercial operations, yachting and merchant shipping.

The MMF believes that the maritime industry − and safety and excellence within it − is too important to allow the few key stakeholders involved to work at cross purposes. Open, constructive and effective communication is vital to ensure that the learning outcomes relevant to today’s industry and paths leading to them are properly designed and clear to all and sundry. This will enable employers, workers and potential new entrants, which the industry is so desperate for, to plan accordingly and reach their objectives without unnecessary hiccups.

The international maritime industry provides a number of opportunities on career progression. However, in Malta, there are no clear career paths except for cadetship. Hence, a seafarer who does not want to reach the top of the hierarchy (that is become a master) does not have many options.

A student who does not opt for cadetship has no other option, except for starting local on a boat and then eventually coming back to study after gaining the required sea-time. At this point, despite gaining relevant knowledge and skills, studies would need to start from scratch because informal learning (through sea-time experience) would not be recognised. The MMF would be glad to propose concrete ideas in this regard.

It is also felt that the parameters currently in force for a maritime recreational licence are ripe for review to render them more relevant to today’s watercraft specification and equipment. On this score, it is further proposed that informal education and training of children and youths provided by voluntary sailing clubs is given a path to formal qualification. At present, these training programmes do not refer to or lead to official certification as per the Transport Malta Maritime Code.

Such a move would allow for recreational certification to be issued at young ages based on accredited and approved training programmes while serving to kick-start a nationwide awareness of the maritime sector. In relation to this, currently the nautical licence is set at 18 years of age, while an individual may start work or training on commercial vessels at the age of 16.

Lastly, as it has already appealed to the competent minister to no avail, the MMF continues to insist that the maritime industry be given due prominence in the national career guidance structures.

Indeed, the forum noted with surprise that the maritime industry does not feature in the ‘I Choose – Nagħżel il-Karriera Tiegħi’ initiative for 2021 which was embarked upon by the Education Ministry for the purposes of students’ guidance on career and educational options in their later years of compulsory education.

Besides, the forum strongly feels there is a lack of exposure for maritime careers in general across career guidance structures at a national level.

There is no doubt that the maritime industry offers and will continue to offer an interesting career for our up-and-coming generation. The MMF appeals for a concerted effort for the due process to be clarified and facilitated to support in the success of our ambitious youngsters who wish to take up this interesting, rewarding and lucrative path.

Jesmond Mifsud is a chief pilot and board member of the Malta Maritime Forum.