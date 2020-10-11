Lewis Hamilton equalled Michael Schumacher’s record of 91 Formula One wins on Sunday when he guided his Mercedes to a narrow, if measured, victory at a frantic Eifel Grand Prix.

Taking full advantage of team-mate and pole-sitter Valtteri Bottas’ early retirement with engine problems, the runaway series leader and six-time champion drove a well-judged race to claim his seventh victory from 11 contests this year.

“What a result,” he said on the Mercedes team radio after taking the chequered flag clear of Max Verstappen for Red Bull with Renault’s Daniel Ricciardo in third.

