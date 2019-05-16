A number of towns in the south will be getting a better distribution of their water - but there is no gain without pain, they say.

Fgura, Cottonera, Kalkara, Żabbar, Xgħajra Marsascala and Bulebel Industrial Estate will have their water supply interrupted from Tuesday July 9 at 9pm till Wednesday 10 at 6pm.

Triql-Għaxrata’Settembru in Żabbar, direction Bulebel, will also be closed for traffic from Tuesday July 9 at 9am till Wednesday 10 at 6pm.

All efforts will be done to finish these complex works as soon as possible, WSC promised, while apologising for any inconvenience caused.

The WSC page on Facebook will be updated as works progress,