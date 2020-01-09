Matthew Towns is set to return to the Maltese Premier League after he reached an agreement to join Tarxien Rainbows.

The English goalkeeper is not a new face in Maltese football having enjoyed positive spells at several top flight clubs such as Valletta, Floriana, Hibernians and St Andrews among others.

In the last year, he was on the books of Gozitan side SK Victoria Wanderers.

The arrival of Towns is a huge shot in the arm for coach Demis Scerri who has bolstered his goalkeeping options at the club with much-needed experience as the English custodian will offer great competition to regular goalkeeper Rudy Briffa.

Towns is expected to finalise his move to Tarxien Rainbows on Friday and is in line to be in contention for a place in goal for Saturday's match against Senglea Athletic.