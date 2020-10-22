Gregor Townsend believes Scotland are set to welcome back an improved Finn Russell, with the fly-half’s year-long test exile about to end.

Russell is set to make his first Scotland appearance since last year’s World Cup after being named on the bench for Friday’s match against Georgia at Murrayfield.

The Racing 92 stand-off did not feature during this year’s Six Nations before it was halted by the coronavirus outbreak after he breached team discipline by going for a late night drink ahead of Scotland’s tournament opener with Ireland.

Russell later gave a newspaper interview in which he detailed the breakdown of his relationship with Townsend.

