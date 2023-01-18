Gregor Townsend said on Tuesday the forthcoming Six Nations could be his last as Scotland coach, as he revealed he has not held talks over a contract extension.

Townsend’s Scotland contract ends later this year and it has been widely speculated he will leave after the World Cup in France in September and October.

Townsend admitted his long-term future could lie away from the Scotland post, after naming a 40-man squad for the Six Nations.

“I’m not contracted beyond this year so of course (it could be a last Six Nations as Scotland coach),” the 49-year-old said.

The former Scotland fly-half, asked if he would like clarity about his future before the World Cup, replied: “Yes, of course. But we’ll just have to wait and see.

“No discussions have been had and I don’t see them taking place until after the Six Nations.”

