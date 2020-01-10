Townsquare Sliema will be resuming excavation works in the coming days, as it moves ahead with the project following approval of revised plans by the Planning Authority in June.

The 28-storey tower will include 159 apartments, offices, retail and food and beverage areas.

After the Environment and Planning Review Tribunal revoked the original permit issued by the PA in 2016, the height of the planned tower was reduced by 11 storeys from the original 39 floors planned, or around 37 metres.

Business hotel plans

The company also has plans to turn a building in the area previously earmarked for office space into a business hotel, the company said in a statement on Friday.

CEO Peter Diacono said: “Our market research revealed room for a new breed of business hotel in Sliema and this establishment will complement our living, retail, food and business spaces.”

The footprint of the project’s built-up area will remain the same, as will the public spaces which include open-air avenues, gardens and a central square which Townsquare say will be the largest pedestrian zone in Sliema’s town centre.

Townsquare will also start restoration works on the historical Villa Drago and its surrounding garden.

Excavation works will involve use of the latest equipment to minimise noise and keep dust to a minimum. The equipment was first used for works on a University Residence Hub, located alongside Mater Dei Hospital.