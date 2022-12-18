I took to wondering just what is wrong with our society following the brutal slaying of mother of two, Bernice Cassar. It shook our nation. We were all shocked and horrified. Protests sprang up, our print media flooded their columns with the story and politicians rightly condemned the heinous act.

Our legal system now recognises femicide, “the killing of a woman or girl, in particular by a man and on account of her gender”. But why do some men become so angry with women that they will abuse them, assault them and even kill them? ‘Toxic masculinity’.

Not more buzzwords or attempts to label the issue, toxic masculinity is alive and well and living on our islands.

It is living in your town or village, it is in your street, in your workplace and may even lurk in your home. Toxic masculinity is male behaviour which can harm our society. It manifests itself in male stereotypes such as the male in any relationship is the dominant partner, the family decision- maker and finance manager.

He chooses the family car. He shouts loudest in any argument. He encourages his son to, ‘man up’ at any sign of weakness. He is generally the more aggressive in a relationship. He is also unlikely to share equally in childcaring or chores in the home. This behaviour is rooted in sexism and examples can be seen every day in Malta.

‘Salesgirl required’, is still seen posted in shop windows, or ‘Waitress wanted’. Quite illegal, of course and the owners clearly come from the stone age. The recent online bullying of TVM sports journalist Joanna Camilleri was extreme. After making an honest error, she was bombarded with misogynistic comments made in a seemingly jocular manner.

The men online competed for the most derogative comment. She rightly called them out and filed a police report. Like it or not, we live in a patriarchal and misogynistic country. There is often a dislike for or an ingrained prejudice against women in a society largely controlled by men.

Only 10 per cent of women make up board members on our publicly listed companies. Women are discriminated against in the workplace for becoming pregnant and are denied promotions because they have a family. It is rare indeed for a man to tell his manager: “I need to go and pick up my children.” It shouldn´t be. Women may also find they’re expected to explain why they don’t have children. Meanwhile, men may feel discouraged (or even denied) from accessing flexible work due to assumptions that caring is a ‘woman’s role’.

Passive sexism in the workplace is evident almost everywhere. Sexual jokes and innuendo are often referred to as “office banter”. It’s not. If a woman laughs at it, she does so to be part of the team and not be seen as a wimp. She doesn´t find it funny, particularly if it´s directed at her.

Imagine a working, sandwich lunch made up of six men and one woman. Who does one think would be expected to unwrap the sandwiches and take the minutes? Women in the workplace are often labelled “too emotional, too bossy, not assertive enough”.

A female acquaintance who works for a large, local company tells me: “I get it every day. Only yesterday I was told: ‘Be careful with that copier… you might break a fingernail’.” It may seem petty. It´s not. It devalues a female. As does talking over a woman at a meeting and choosing to explain something very slowly as if she will not understand your subject (mansplaining.)

On our islands, the number of reports of domestic violence, physical and psychological, received by the police has doubled in a decade, up from the 851 received in 2011 to 1,745 in 2021. Just how many cases go unreported? Double? Triple? We shall never know for those very victims are too scared to file a report.

In doing so, they may expose themselves to more violence, have financial restrictions placed on them by their partner or scared that friends and neighbours will think it is her fault.

It begins with passive sexism, which needs to be called out at every opportunity. Left unchecked, this passive sexism leads to abuse and abuse leads to violence. More than that, our country needs a paradigm shift. We need to show our children from an early age that each parent has an equal role in bringing up a family.

Fathers need to be seen to be involved from nappy changing to picking them up from school activities. Household chores must be seen to be shared. We need to rid our country of sexism and, toxic masculinity by example or Cassar´s death will have been in vain… just like all the others before her.

Tom Welch is a former UK regional newspaper publisher living in Gozo.