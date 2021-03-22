There is nothing like a crisis to bring out the best and worst in societies. The way different governments are managing the supply and administration of COVID-19 vaccines exposes the often dangerous role of politics in dealing with a humanitarian crisis.

Medical scientists have excelled in providing a relatively quick solution to the pandemic by producing not one but several vaccines in record time. But logistical challenges are frequently mismanaged by politicians trying to score points.

This phenomenon has given rise to a dangerous surge of vaccine nationalism that equally affects rich, developed countries and poor, underdeveloped ones.

One source of this nationalism is, ironically, the supranational EU, which has mishandled its vaccination drive.

Its collective procurement of vaccines has benefited countries like Malta, whose meagre financial means would have put it at a disadvantage compared to the bloc’s behemoths.

However, it did not throw as much resources behind its procurement efforts as did countries like the UK, US and Israel, which were more urgent in securing production and approving vaccines for their citizens. As a result, these countries are well ahead of the EU in their vaccination programmes.

So, the EU’s leadership is now engaging in the familiar blame game, accusing AstraZeneca of not adhering to its contractual obligations as supply falls short of expectations.

The European Commission may well have a case, but its president, Ursula von der Leyen, has dangerously threatened export restrictions to ensure EU citizens are put at the front of the queue.

The breakout of a vaccine war is the last thing the world needs right now.

At the same time, ambiguous messages have been sent out by certain European Union leaders about the AstraZeneca vaccine, denting people’s confidence in it.

Some countries first cast doubts on its safety in older adults and then suspended its use because of concerns over a few blood clot reports.

To its credit, sounder judgement has prevailed in Malta, which has been singularly focused on obtaining adequate supplies from the start and is steaming ahead with its vaccination effort, relying on scientists’ reassurances that in the balance, this is the best way to protect the population.

Malta was not fazed either when Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz singled it out as getting some sort of preferential treatment, an unfounded claim which backfired on him after it was revealed that Austria had turned down the option of procuring more vaccines for itself.

Malta’s public health experts have steadfastly backed the AstraZeneca vaccine, going on the best available advice from the ECDC and WHO.

But in the EU, public trust in it has been undermined. One hopes this has not infected local perception of this vaccine, which is proven to be as effective as any other at preventing severe illness and hospitalisation from COVID-19.

The toxic elements in the politics of the vaccine need to be eradicated lest they continue to undermine not only public confidence but global solidarity on vaccines as well. The EU’s threat of export bans is not supported by some member states because it could impact international supply chains.

The head of the WHO recently said that the world was on the brink of a catastrophic moral failure, with younger, healthier adults in richer countries being vaccinated before health workers and older people in poorer countries.

As new COVID variants inject new uncertainties, political leaders need to heed the advice of health experts who warn that none of us is safe until everyone is safe.

The politics of COVID need to be based on cooperation and solidarity. It is time for all to pull together.