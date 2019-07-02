Higher than permissible levels of aflatoxins have been found in biological popping corn, and the product should not be consumed, the Environmental Health Directorate within the Superintendence of Public Health warned.

The product is branded as Carrefour Bio and the packets weigh 500g with lots L19B0116, L19B1026, L18B1936, L18B2249, L19B0339, and L19B0365.

For further information, the public is kindly requested to contact the Health Inspectorate Services between 8am and 2.30pm on 2133 7333, or by calling personally at its offices at Continental Business Centre, Old Railway Track, Santa Venera or by email mhi@gov.mt.