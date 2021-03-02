The Consumer Affairs Authority has ordered a recall of a toy aircraft and an electrical extension cable.

The Baghera Plastic Toy Plane or Jet Plane Blue has barcode: 3474230004867.

The authority said it does not comply with the requirements of the Toy Safety Directive and the relevant European standard EN 71-1. The toy contains small parts (red end of propeller blades and piece of propeller blade) which are fragile and may easily detach. Such parts may be ingested by young children and as a result risk choking on it.

Consumers who have bought this product should refrain from using it and return it to the retailer from where they bought it. Retailers are obliged to refund consumers returning these products according to law.

Extension cable fears

The authority said in a separate statement that an extension cable, branded as British Design BS poses a high risk to users.

The British Design BS extension cable was found to be non-compliant with respect to standard requirements for these product types. The extension cable comes with four in-line socket outlets and a two-metre cord. The cord was found to be thinner than required, which might result in overheating of the cable/cord and subsequent degradation of the cable/cord insulation. This would increase the possibility of the deformation of the socket outlet, possibly exposing live wires; thus, resulting in a fire hazard. Such scenarios are serious and could be life-threatening, the authority said.

For any queries or further information, one may contact the MCCAA on marketsurveillance@mccaa.org.mt