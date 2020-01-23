One year on from the world debut of the GR Supra at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Toyota has announced details of the first extension of its sports car range with the introduction of a new 2.0-litre turbocharged engine.

Offered in addition to the established 3.0-litre, straight-six turbo unit, this new powerplant will deliver dynamic benefits as well as bringing GR Supra to a wider customer base.

The GR Supra, the first global model to be developed by Toyota Gazoo Racing, is a pure-bred sports car, with a front engine/rear-wheel drive configuration, compact, two-seater design and dimensions that achieve the golden ratio for optimum handling.

The new 2.0-litre engine widens its market appeal and, being lighter and more compact than the 3.0-litre unit, improves the car’s inertia characteristics and chassis balance for even sharper handling.

Production of the new 2.0-litre GR Supra is due to commence shortly, ahead of its European sales launch in March.