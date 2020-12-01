Toyota has upgraded the specification of its popular Prius plug-in hybrid to include better safety and connectivity equipment.

The Toyota Safety Sense package, which includes the firm’s suite of active driver assistance features, has been upgraded to include Lane Trace Assist. This works with adaptive cruise control to keep the car in its lane automatically.

Other functions of this package include pre-collision warning, lane departure alerts, adaptive high beam and rear cross-traffic alert, as well as a part-automated parking assistant on the Excel trim.

The Prius PHEV has also been given an updated multimedia package that includes Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It means drivers can plug their phone in and control it through the infotainment screen, including maps and audio.

The Toyota MyT app now works with the car, offering features such as ‘find my car’, service alerts, journey planning and eco driving coaching. Drivers can also analyse data from previous trips.

The Prius plug-in hybrid uses a petrol-electric powertrain that offers up to 34 miles (55 kilometres) of electric-only driving. It has a total power output of 120bhp and cango from 0-60mph (0-97km/h) in 11.1 seconds. Official figures show its fuel economy at 188.32-235.4mpg with CO 2 emissions of 28-34g/km.